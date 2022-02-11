Premier League: Arsenal edge Wolves, pick first victory in 2022

Mikel Arteta may have been worried after his team crashed out of two competitions and took just one point from two Premier League fixtures to start 2022, but they finally tasted victory on Thursday night.

A 1-0 win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium may not have been the most exciting of results for the Gunners, but it does see Arsenal leapfrog Manchester United to climb to fifth.

Messy goal

It was another Gabriel who was the hero as Brazilian defender Gabriel took advantage of chaos in the box to stick out a leg and convert 25 minutes in.

That fortunate goal was the only one of the tie, as Wolves struggled to get back into the game initially.

Two yellow cards in five seconds

The visitors didn’t do things the easy way either, as Gabriel Martinelli saw red after collecting two yellow cards on 70 minutes.

The winger committed two fouls in one move, after advantage was played from the first.

Martinelli’s dismissal was a turning point and the home side came back into the game, with Nelson Semedo’s header cleared off the line and Leander Dendoncker testing Aaron Ramsdale’s flexibility to tip his effort over the bar.

Wolves’ run comes to an end

The result means that Wolves’ six-match unbeaten run has come to an end, leaving them only five points behind Arsenal.

Arteta will be pleased with the determination of his side as they ground out an impressive result in difficult circumstances.