Premier League: Casemiro to miss 4 Manchester United matches 

Bottom club Southampton earned an important Premier League point by holding 10-man Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Casemiro was sent off after VAR intervention for a dangerous challenge on Carlos Alcaraz in the first half.

Both sides had chances – Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters and United’s Bruno Fernandes hit the post, and James Ward-Prowse clipped the bar for Saints.

Southampton remain two points from safety, while United sit third.

Casemiro, former Real Madrid midfielder will now miss four EPL matches as a result of the latest red card offence.

