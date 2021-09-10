Premier League: Chelsea fined by FA over Liverpool protests

Chelsea have been fined £25,000 by the FA for failing to control their players during their 1-1 Premier League draw away to Liverpool.

Referee Anthony Taylor sent off defender Reece James after a goal-line handball, with Mohamed Salah equalising from the penalty spot.

The Chelsea players were incensed by Taylor’s decision to dismiss James, with the Blues feeling the ball had deflected off the England star’s thigh onto his arm.

A statement from the FA read:”Chelsea FC has been fined £25,000 for two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 which occurred during their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday 28 August 2021.

Related

No tags for this post.