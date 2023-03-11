Premier League: Chelsea whip Leicester City, sustain winning run

Chelsea completed a perfect week by earning a third consecutive win in an entertaining 3-1 victory at Leicester to further ease the pressure on head coach Graham Potter.

The Blues progressed into the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday with a turnaround victory over Borussia Dortmund following a much-needed three points against Leeds last weekend.

Their good form continued when Ben Chilwell fired them into an early lead against his former club, but Patson Daka equalised with a wonderful effort from 25 yards which flew into the bottom corner.

However, Chelsea went ahead again in first-half injury-time as Kai Havertz lobbed goalkeeper Danny Ward before Mateo Kovacic wrapped things up with a volley as Leicester fell to a fourth consecutive defeat, with centre-back Wout Faes sent off late on.

