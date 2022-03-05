Premier League: Coutinho shines as Aston Villa outclass Southampton, Newcastle extend unbeaten run in Brighton win

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho scored one and made another to help Aston Villa thrash Southampton 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Villa were far superior to Saints in the first half, and could have scored more than two in the opening period, but a fine early finish from Ollie Watkins and a slick team goal just before the break put the hosts in command nonetheless.

There was no letting up after halftime as Coutinho, who delightfully set up Douglas Luiz for Villa’s second, then got in on the act, showing quick feet before finding the net to put the game to bed seven minutes into the second half.

Danny Ings’ side-footed finish two minutes later put the result beyond all doubt, with Villa able to take their foot off the gas for the remainder of the match.

A second successive victory moves Villa up to 11th in the standings, two points behind Southampton in ninth after Ralph Hasenhuettl’s side suffered their first defeat in eight in all competitions.

Newcastle United withstood waves of attacks in an anxious second half to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to claim three precious points.

Newcastle took an early lead with a move started and finished by Ryan Fraser. The winger initiated a counter-attack by releasing Jacob Murphy, whose effort came off the post and Fraser was on hand to fire the ball into the bottom corner.

Brighton had barely taken a breath when Fraser created another chance two minutes later from a free kick, delivering a cross into the box for Fabian Schar to rise above the defence and direct his header past keeper Robert Sanchez.

Newcastle threatened on the counter and Brighton also had chances in the first half. But it was the visitors who drew first blood after the restart when an unmarked Lewis Dunk beat goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the air to head home from a corner kick.

The goal picked Brighton up and their pressure in the second half was relentless as Newcastle clung on to their slender lead.

But Eddie Howe’s men stuck it out to claim victory and move seven points clear of the relegation zone. They now sit five points and one place behind Brighton who are 13th in the table.