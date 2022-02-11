Premier League: David Moyes set to feature Kurt Zouma vs Leicester despite cat clip

Kurt Zouma is available to play against Leicester.

David Moyes confirmed his centre-back could feature at the King Power on Sunday despite the furious backlash surrounding Zouma.

The Sun revealed the video of Zouma kicking and slapping his pet.

It led to a furious reaction from fans, pundits, sponsors and the RSPCA.

But ‘animal-lover’ Moyes controversially selected the French defender in the starting line-up to face Watford on Tuesday.

And despite describing Zouma’s actions as ‘diabolical’, Moyes refused to drop the defender.

Moyes spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leicester.