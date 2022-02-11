Premier League: David Moyes set to feature Kurt Zouma vs Leicester despite cat clip

Kurt Zouma is available to play against Leicester.
David Moyes confirmed his centre-back could feature at the King Power on Sunday despite the furious backlash surrounding Zouma.
The Sun revealed the video of Zouma kicking and slapping his pet.
It led to a furious reaction from fans, pundits, sponsors and the RSPCA.
But ‘animal-lover’ Moyes controversially selected the French defender in the starting line-up to face Watford on Tuesday.
And despite describing Zouma’s actions as ‘diabolical’, Moyes refused to drop the defender.
Moyes spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leicester.