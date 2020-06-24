Premier League: How Manchester Utd ‘shaved’ Sheffield at Old Trafford

Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United in their first game at Old Trafford since the Premier League restart.

Despite Sheffield United starting on the front foot Anthony Martial opened the scoring for the hosts on 6 minutes after Marcus Rashford put it on a plate for him to finish inside the 6-yard box.

The Frenchman then secured his first senior hat-trick with goals either side of the half to seal all three points and give Dean Henderson’s replacement, Simon Moore, a night to forget on only his second Premier League start.

The victory pushes United’s unbeaten streak to 13 matches and keeps them in contention of achieving that all-important Champions League spot.

Here Sun Sport’s Frankie Christou outlines his player ratings for the Manchester United stars.