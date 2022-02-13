Premier League: Kurt Zouma pulls out of Leicester City match

Kurt Zouma pulled out of West Ham’s clash against Leicester amid mounting fury over his cat kicking shame.

The club originally said the centre back, 27, would be in the starting 11 as the Hammers take on Leicester City.

But he was forced to pull out before the 4.30pm kick off after feeling “unwell”.

Zouma was seen chatting to the West Ham physio during the warm up before he walked down the tunnel at the King Power stadium.

The club then announced he would be replaced by Issa Diop.

There was speculation whether Zouma would play after he was booed by fans from both sides at Tuesday’s match against Watford.

Hornets supporters hurled a barrage of insults at the France international – labelling him a “w***er” and chanting “RSPCA” when he was in possession.

Manager David Moyes on Saturday defended the player at his pre-match press conference in the wake of the animal cruelty storm.

He branded Zouma a “really good lad” and claimed the Premier League club is getting “absolute hell”.

The gaffer also revealed the defender is “hoping he is forgiven” after The Sun shared the horrific footage of Zouma punching and kicking his pet.