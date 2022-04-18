Premier League: Manchester United to miss 5 key players vs Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that the Red Devils will be without five players for Tuesday’s clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Rangnick made this known during his press conference on Monday afternoon which was published on United’s website.

Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane all missed United’s previous two fixtures; last week’s 1-0 defeat at Everton and Saturday’s 3-2 victory over relegation threatened Norwich City.

Fred was forced off in the first half at Goodison Park and joined the aforementioned Reds on the sidelines for the weekend win over the Canaries.

And speaking in his presser conference, Rangnick revealed that all five remain unavailable and will miss the trip to Liverpool on Tuesday.

“Rapha [Varane] didn’t train with the team. He was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches,” said Rangnick. “But with regard to injured players, we have the same situation that we had in the last two games.”

Ralf also provided an update on United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who was involved in a car accident on his way to training on Friday morning.

“The accident happened on the way to Carrington,” said the German. “But as far as I know, nobody was injured. He trained with the team and he was okay, and that’s why I think he will also be ok for tomorrow.”

In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford Liverpool hammered United 5-0.