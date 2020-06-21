Premier League: Newcastle blow Sheff Utd away after Egan red card

Newcastle put any remaining relegation fears to rest with a deserved 3-0 win over 10-man Sheffield United.

The Magpies had the better of a cagey first half and Joelinton had a golden opportunity to end his nine-month league drought. The striker was played through by Miguel Almiron with just the keeper to beat, but the Brazilian scuffed his effort straight into Dean Henderson’s hands.

But the second half burst to life after John Egan picked up his second booking after pulling back Allan Saint-Maximin who was bullying his way through to goal.

And four minutes later the Blades were behind when Enda Stevens slipped while trying to clear a Matt Ritchie cross, leaving Saint-Maximin to pick up the pieces and smash the ball past Dean Henderson.

Billy Sharp almost brought his side level just two minutes later but sent a header just wide of the post. Then up the other end Almiron should have put his side 2-0 up but shot straight at Henderson from eight yards out.

The hosts eventually doubled their lead when Matt Ritchie drove at the Sheffield United defence before lashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Joelinton put the icing on the cake with his first league goal since August, tapping home a fine ball by Almiron six yards from goal to secure all three points and a win over one of the league’s toughest teams to beat.