Premier League referees to have first coronavirus tests

Premier League referees and their assistants will be tested for coronavirus for the first time in the next 72 hours.

The first rounding of testing will be carried out at each official’s nearest Premier League training ground, with subsequent tests likely to be completed using home testing kits.

Officials will be tested twice a week in line with top-flight clubs. The Premier League is not planning to announce the results of these tests.

It is hoped match officials may be able to take charge of friendly games ahead of the return of the Premier League on June 17.

Aston Villa take on Sheffield United in the first game of the restart, before Arsenal face Manchester City later that day – with both games live on Sky Sports.

The referee appointments for both games are expected to be announced later this week.