Premier League reveals summer transfer duration

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer windows will be open for 10 weeks between 27 July and 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.

In addition, the Premier League and EFL say there will be a domestic-only window between 5-16 October.

“During this window, clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations),” said a Premier League statement.

“No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period.”

The EFL also said any new signings by its clubs could not play until the start of the 2020-21 season.

“This is applicable to clubs involved in the Championship play-offs,” it explained in a statement.

The EFL added: “The window for international registrations closes at 23:00 BST on Monday, 5 October, with an agreement in place with the Premier League for an extended two-week domestic-only window, which will close at 17:00 on Friday, 16 October.”

There has not yet been any announcement on a start date for the 2020-21 season.

Launching the new season on 12 September remains the most likely option, but that comes immediately after September’s round of international games.

The Football Association and EFL are concerned the reduced number of match dates will have an impact on their respective cup competitions.