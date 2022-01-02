Premier League: Tuchel drops Lukaku from Chelsea squad to face Liverpool

Romelu Lukaku ‘has been dropped entirely’ from Chelsea’s squad to face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly left the Belgian striker out after he gave an interview in which he expressed unhappiness with his role at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel did not hide his irritation that £98million striker Lukaku had gone public with his displeasure and said he would hold ‘behind closed doors talks’ to sort out the situation.

But, according to The Athletic, Lukaku has been left out of the Chelsea squad for the crunch top-of-the-table clash as a consequence.

‘Physically I am fine. But I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea,’ Lukaku told Sky in Italy.

‘Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.’

Chelsea’s record signing has scored in his last two games against Aston Villa and Brighton having returned to the side following an ankle injury and a bout of Covid-19.

But he will apparently play no part in a match against fellow title hopefuls Liverpool that neither side can afford to lose.

Leaders Manchester City moved 11 points clear of Chelsea with their 2-1 win at Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

Related

No tags for this post.