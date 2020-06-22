Premier League Week 31 preview: Derby day for Spurs, Hammers

Tottenham will be looking to climb their way up the table when they host West Ham at White Hart Lane.

The Lilywhites put in a good showing in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United, but will need to do more if they are to break into the top four. With several players now back from injuries though Jose Mourinho’s men are expected to pick up the pace.

West Ham were beaten 2-0 at home to Wolves in their return to league football. They are 17th on the table, level on points with Bournemouth and Aston Villa who are 18 and 19th respectively. There’s a lot of work to be done if the Hammers are to beat the drop this season.

Leicester will aim to bounce back from their disappointing 1-1 draw with Watford when Brighton visit the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes now have just two wins in their last nine matches, and will need to improve that form if they are to maintain their position in the top four.

Brighton are on the back of a massive 2-1 win over Arsenal, but there are tough fixtures up ahead including against Man United, Liverpool and Man City. They are five points clear of the relegation zone, and they will do well to get a share of the spoils in this one.