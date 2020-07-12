Premier League: Wolves see off Everton to move into top 6

Wolves boosted their chances of claiming a place in next season’s Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton.

Wanderers bounced back from consecutive defeats with a victory through goals either side of half-time and a game-sealing third from Diogo Jota with 15 minutes to go.

Raul Jimenez scored the first from the penalty spot in first-half injury time following a clumsy Lucas Digne foul on Daniel Podence.

Leander Dendoncker headed in the second just a minute after the restart before Jota lashed in from just inside the box to put the game beyond the visitors.

It moves Wolves back up to sixth in the table, three points behind Manchester United in fifth – a position that could be good enough to earn a place in Europe’s top club competition next season.

Everton committed so much of their efforts to keeping the home side at bay and as a result offered little at the other end of the pitch, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison given scraps to feed off at best.

The closest they came to a goal was a Digne angled drive that flashed past the far post in the second half.

The defeat leaves the Toffees 11th and surely ends their hopes of securing a Europa League spot for 2020-21.

And there was more bad news for manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was already without Mason Holgate and saw fellow centre-back Yerry Mina limp off in the first half with what appeared to be a thigh injury.