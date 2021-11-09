Premium Pension blazes trail, receives two ISO recertifications

Premium Pension Limited, one of the leading Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in Nigeria received two International Standard Organization’s (ISO) recertification recently.

The ISO recertifications are on Information Security Management System (ISMS) ISO 27001:2013 and Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001:2015.

Going through the websites of Pension Fund Administrators in Nigeria, Premium Pension is the only operator with two ISO certifications.

According to a statement today by the Head, Corporate Communications Aliyu Mohammed Ali, Premium Pension became the first among all the PFAs in the country to receive ISO 27001 Information Security Management System Certification under the auspices of the British Standard Institute (BSI) in the year 2015.

“This has succeeded in earning the confidence of its Customers in Information Security Management because of this remarkable certification. With a view to consolidating on the success recorded and value addition obtained from the ISO 27001 (ISMS), the Company in the year 2018 was certified to another ISO Certification in the category of Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001.”

