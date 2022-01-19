Premium Pension Reappoints Umar Sanda Mairami As MD/CEO

The Board of Directors of Premium Pension Limited has approved the reappointment of Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for another term effective from 2nd January, 2022.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has approved the reappointment.

Mr. Mairami was first appointed MD/CEO in January 2018 for a term of four years.

During his first tenure in office, the company recorded a number of achievements. Some of which are; atttaiment of Asssts under Mangement (AuM) of over N880 billion, clients increased to over 750 thousand, deployment of a Multi-Channel Mobile Application that is reputed to be one of the best in the industry and two ISO Certifications.

Mr. Mairami is a seasoned banker. He began his career with the then Habib Nigeria Bank Limited as a Trainee Officer. He later joined the then Intercity Bank Plc in 1999 where he served as an Executive Assistant to the Managing Director. He acquired inestimable robust experience having traversed and headed major strategic core banking operations which comprised Corporate Planning; Corporate Promotions; Credit Administration; Training and other aspects of Banking covering Credit Management, Relationship and Branch Management as well as Branch Coordination.

Commenting on the new development, Mr. Mairami said “We will stay close to our customers and do everything possible to serve them properly; our Customers will be at the beginning, the middle and end of our Strategy”.

According to the statement by Head, Corporate Communications, Aliyu Mohammed Ali, the re-appointment of Mr. Umar Mairami is in tandem with the strategic focus of Premium Pension Limited to become the foremost Pension Fund Administrator in the Country.