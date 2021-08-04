Prepare for flight cancellations, airline operators warn passengers

Passengers must be prepared for unforeseen flight disruptions in the form of delays and outright cancellations across airports in Nigeria just as the country braces up for heavy rains and thunderstorms, airline operators have warned.

They posit that factors that warrant such actions are seldom beyond the control of airline owners affirming that why it comes at a huge cost to operators, the safety of the passengers remains paramount in the flight schedules.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency NiMet said it has begun the installation of doppler weather radar equipment in strategic locations in Nigeria to enhance accurate weather forecasts and information.

According to the Director General of NiMet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, the initial installation of the weather equipment in Maiduguri and Yola was suspended because of insecurity but engineers handling them are returning to the sites.

Vice President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, Mr. Allen Onyema urged passengers to factor such disruptions into their travel plans and bear with affected airlines whenever such an incident occurs.

The duo spoke at an event in Lagos with the theme ‘Aviation in Nigeria: Management, Policy and Regulation’.

Allen said “there are so many reasons for flight delays and cancellations. I don’t think any airline worth its salt will want to cancel flights or delay flights for the sake of it. In fact when you cancel flights you incur a lot of unimaginable costs.”

“So no airline would want to cancel for the fun of it. And delays and cancellations happen all over the world, it is all about safety.

This time of the year, this is the rainy season when there are thunderstorms.”

Professor Matazu said “Doppler weather radar monitors fast moving weather systems. In Lagos, we have done some upgrades and in Abuja at that time. Port-Harcourt is ok.”

“It enhances our charting of extreme events and especially around airports and one of such radars covers 400 klm spheres. By the time we have six, you will see beyond all Nigeria.”