Presidency: 10 aspirants jostle for ADC ticket, pay N25m each for forms

Ahead of 2023 general elections, 10 prominent Nigerians have picked Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) to contest its presidential primary election slate for June 1st in Abuja.

Blueprint gathered that more prominent Nigerians will join the contest on ADC’s platform before the June 1st deadline.

The party’s presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms cost N25 million Naira per aspirant.

Among those that have picked the forms include: Chukwuka Monye, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Dr. Chike OkogwuDr. Mani Ibrahim, Joyce Ogochukwu NsakaBishop Ify George Oforkans, Princess Chichi Ojei, Lady Angela Johnson, Dumebi Kachikwu and Muhammad Lamido.

A top member of the party who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said many other aspirants from ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were planning to join ADC if they to get the ticket of their current party at primary elections both party slated for this week.

The source said: “The June 1st date for our presidential primary election is strategic because some heavyweights politicians in the APC and PDP are considering our party as a credible alternative to realise their ambitions if they fail to get the ticket of their parties.”

Confirming the date of the primary election when contacted, director of communications and programmes of the party, Barrister Ifenla Oligbinde, added that the presidential primary election will be done through indirect primaries mode.

Barrister Oligbinde said factors to be considered in the ADC’s presidential candidate will be “empathy of citizenry problems, capacity to run (campaign) and a well rounded candidate (all regions)” among others.

The communication expert also confirmed that there are other presidential aspirants yet to pick forms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

