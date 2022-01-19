Presidency 2023: PDP BoT Chair declares support for Bala Mohammed

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin on Wednesday in Bauchi assured Governor Bala Mohammed on the support of the BoT on his 2023 political ambition.

Senator Walid gave the assurance while commissioning the over 330 million naira newly General Hospital in Dambam local government area of Bauchi state constructed by the governor.

He said the support of the BoT to the governor was as a result of his outstanding performance in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of his state and for being a loyal PDP member.

Senator Walid who commended Governor Bala for playing a good role in keeping PDP alive, appreciated him for providing important and useful projects for the rapid development of the state.

“I must re-emphasize that you have fully carried the objectives of our party, PDP right from your Unit, Ward, Local Government and the whole state which is wearing a new look in all aspect of developmental activities especially in the areas of Health, Education, Agriculture, Trade, Commerce and Road Development.”

He believed that, the newly constructed general hospital would be a place for training of nurses, midwives, doctors and a reference point for clinics and many medical centers.

The PDP BoT Chairman appealed to people of Bauchi state to continue to support the governor for more achievements, assuring that, PDP will never be tired of congratulating him on his hard work and concern for the health of the generality of the citizens.

On his part, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed explained that, the PDP led administration in Bauchi state has since its inception over two and the half years ago lived up to the ideals that define the party as a people-oriented political party.

The governor told the PDP BoT Chairman that his administration has executed projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state which include, construction of roads in both urban and rural areas, provision of water, construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure in education and health sectors among others.

“As a Government that has the overwhelming mandate of the good people of Bauchi State to pilot the affairs of the State, I must say with all sense of humility that we have justified the confidence reposed in us by the electorate.”

Bala said part of the commitment of the state government to the development of health is the construction of general hospitals in Azare, Warji, Duguri and Dambam areas as well as the allocation of 16.2 % of the 2022 budget to the sector.

The governor said his administration was working towards providing the health sector with the required human resources and has granted approval for the recruitment of 100 medical doctors and engagement of 1,060 medical/paramedical students.