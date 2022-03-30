Presidency: Ameachi gets 21-day ultimatum to declare, as group saves N2bn for sponsorship 

Former governor of Rivers state and current Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, has gotten a 21-day ultimatum to officially declare for presidency, else he will be forced to do so.

A pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) on the aiges of Bridge Builders Initiative For Green Nigeria (BBIGN), gave the ultimatum during a solidarity march in support of APC and Ameachi, Wednesday at the APC national secretariat, Abuja.

National President of BBIGN, Emmanuel Orgwu, said any person who will find Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and convince him to declare his interest to run for the 2023 Presidency will be rewarded with Ten Million Naira.

According to Orgwu, Nigerians are becoming impatient over his delay. But whether he is interested or not, Ngerians want him.

“It is based on the qualities which Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has that we, Nigerians are calling on the Ubima born leader and politician to declare his interest to run for the 2023 Presidency to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We Nigerians have saved the sum of Two Billion Naira to give to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for his electionary activities once he declares his interest to contest for 2023 Presidency. So, Mr. Minister, money is not going to be a problem or cause any hindrance. Therefore, we are giving you a twenty-one day ultimatum to declare, otherwise, we shall force you to do so. As Nigerians, we have both legal and moral rights to choose our King, and we have chosen Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“Considering the character and integrity of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Nigerians believe that he is the only one capable of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari. His capacity, commitment to good governance, welfare of the people, critical thinking on programme and policy implementation, approaches on issues that enhance growth and development and sacrifices for the party, put him at number one position for the highest job inNigeria.

“Nigerians also believe that the only person who cansustain and continue building on the foundations laid by the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.”

While congratulating the new elected National Working Committee (NWC), Orgwu said: “We believe in our great party, APC and her leaders.We appeal to the new leadership to do everything possible to ensure that APC retains power come 2023. As a Pro APC group, we are doing our best. We have recruited over ten million Nigerians into the party, APC, and have registered over six million members with INEC. We must do everything possible as a support group to hold and mobilize more grassroots to ensure APC wins elections come 2023.

“However, we are congratulating the new National Working Committee of our great party, APC as they resume their office today. We also want to specially thank the leader of our great party, President Muhammadu Buhari, who provided leadership when it was badly needed and ensured that the party had a successful convention. Today, because we have the party, we can aspire and express our interests to run in the general elections Come 20023.

“Therefore, we are using this opportunity to requestthat our great party, APC should adopt and support the Minister of Transport, RE. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to fly the flag of our party, APC as he is the most qualified amongst all.”

While condemning the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, the APC group accused opposition leaders of sponsoring the attack.

“It is very bad and wicked for unscrupulous Nigerians to take up dangerous weapons to destroy lives and properties. We are accusing leaders and personalities in opposition parties to be the sponsors of the wicked attack on Nigerians, just because of 2023 elections. Must they kill their fellow Nigerians because of politics and power? God will judge them.”