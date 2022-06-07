Presidency: APC ‘ll run into trouble if I’m excluded, Bello threatens

Kogi staate governor and one of the APC Presidential aspirant, Yahaya Bello has warned that the APC will be calling for a bigger trouble if he is excluded from the list of aspirants at party’s convention.

Speaking with newsmen after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari, Kogi state governor said was at the Presidential Villa to explained to President Muhammdu Buhari on his reasons for walking out of a meeting with fellow aspirants in Abuja on Monday.

He stressed that he was not consulted before what he called the unilateral decision on the choice of candidate.

Yahaya Bello, who said he represents the younger generation, added that he will emerge victorious in a fair contest.

Asked if he is willing to step down for a consensus candidate when the need arises, Governor Bello said that it is only the President that can instruct him to withdraw.

