Presidency: Don’t contest against your benefactor, TSG tells Osinbajo



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been told to shelve his rumoured presidential ambition in 2023 because of his benefactor and former governor of Lagos state Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has already declared to contest same position.

Addressing a press conference Thursday in Abuja, the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) reminded Osinbajo not to forget that he has been a core member of the Tinubu political family All his life.

The FCT campaign chairman of TSG and former member of the House of Representatives in the territory, Hon. Zaphaniah Jisalo, who spoke on behalf of the group, warned supporters of both political leaders not to create tension in their camps, saying Osinbajo’s rumoured ambition will be sorted out within the political family.

Hon Jisalo said: “The issue in question no one can answer it. But I know and believe that Osinbajo knows what he is doing. I believe he knows who his mentor is, and whatever anybody is thinking or hearing, or trying to ask Osinbajo to contest against his mentor, I don’t think it is realistic. So, we will wait and see it. And we also have responsibility to make sure that such does not happen.

“You know the contest is open. And we are not afraid of whoever is going to contest against Asiwaju but I am saying being an experienced politician respect is expected on who is due.”

Jisalo, however, thanked the former Lagos governor for heeding to their calls on him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

“We are here this morning to appreciate God and to also appreciate the party, APC particularly and personally, to appreciate our mentor Tinubu Asiwaju for accepting our demands that we want him to be the person that will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari 2023.

“We have seen him as a man of integrity. We see him as a man who likes justice. We see in him a man who wants to carry all Nigerians to the promise land. And that is why this morning we are here again to thank him for his declaration and for accepting the demands that he will contest the presidential election.

“By the grace of God, we are convinced that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only man who will rule this country in 2023. I thank you very much for coming around. I thank all the people that have put their heads together to make sure that we realize these ambition. Thank you and God bless you.”

Also speaking, the FCT secretary of TSG, Hon. Patrick Oduyemi, said: “You see, Professor Osinbajo is a part of Bola Ahmed Tinubu family. And I can assure you that it is a family matter which will be sorted out at the family level. So, I don’t want anybody to dabble into it such that they will create the sort of tension between Tinubu and the Vice President. So, let us leave it as it is because it will be sorted out at the appointed time.”