Presidency: Fayemi in Borno, Yobe, promises quick end to insurgency, banditry

Ekiti state governor and a leading presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has received support of Yobe and Borno states’ delegates, even as he promised to prioritise an to insurgency and banditry if given opportunity to serve.

A statement signed Friday in Abuja by the Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, said the governor who led his campaign team comprising former APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Shuaib Lawal, former National Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsal, popular national leader of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Alhaji Haruna Dan Zago, Senator Domingo Obende, Mallam Garba Abari (DG NOA), promised to build upon the legacies of the Buhari administration and address the identified gaps immediately he becomes president.

In his words: “We will build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari and urgently address the identified gaps. Security will top my agenda as a security expert. I have a Ph.D in War studies and I consulted for Nigeria under President Olusegun Obasanjo, I was deeply involved in the resolution of the wars in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Rwanda and Sri Lanka.

“We have a template that we’ll use in bringing peace to our people, so that we can farm in peace, school in peace and live in peace. If I can do it outside why not for the country that has given me everything?”

Responding, he Borno state APC Chairman Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, said the Ekiti state governor is a preferred presidential candidate for the people of the state because “we know your qualities.

“What you did for all the chairmen under me as the Chairman of all APC states chairmen in the country is unprecedented and that has nothing to do with ambition. That is the heart of a caring leader and our love for you is from the heart and we will demonstrate it with our support for you.”

In Yobe, the statement said governor Mai Mala Buni was represented by the deputy and the entire state exco told the governor Fayemi not to dissipate energy selling ice to Icelanders “because this state is for you. You are the first to come and as you have remarked, it will be first come first served.”

Addressing the Yobe delegates afterwards, Fayemi promised to ensure a quick end to insurgency, banditry and all pockets of disagreements in the country.

“My focus would be on bringing peace to my fatherland and ensure that the Ibadan man finds home in Sokoto and the Sokoto man finds home in Akure, Abakaliki, Onisha or Owerri. The Oweri man must find home in Damaturu. This is the Nigeria I want to fight for and I’m confident it’s achievable.”

Speaking with newsmen on the issue of zoning within the party afterwards, Fayemi said zoning of the presidential seat in the 2023 electioneering will build trust and confidence in the Nigeria project taking cognisance of the diverse ethic configuration of the country.

“Nigeria is a diverse country and there are diverse competency. There are competent people across the the country but in a multi-cultural, multi-dimensional and multi-religious society, you also need zoning to build trust and confidence,” he declared.

He however said zoning should not suppress competence and democracy, even as he asked politicians to abide by whatever zoning arrangements put in place by their parties.

He promised to abide by the APC decision on the issue.

