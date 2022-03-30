Presidency for polished, empathic person, group hits Wike

A pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Take Back Presidency 2023 (TBP2023), has described the attack by Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike on other presidential aspirants on the platform of the party as unbecoming and a cause for concern.

TBP2023 in a press statement by its national spokesperson, Modey Agim, Tuesday in Abuja, stated that while the party was poised to take over power in 2023, only individuals who are polished, empathic and civil would be considered.

Governor Wike, while declaring for president in Benue state on Saturday lambasted other presidential aspirants stating: “In 2015, those who ran away made us lose the election. Today, they are crying but some of us stood and said PDP will not die.

“By the time you ran away, you sold your share as founding fathers, so you can no longer retain your position of founding fathers. I stood for this party. I worked for this party since 1998. I have nowhere to run to and that’s why anything that happens to this party, I take it personally. I have never relented.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, all PDP presidential aspirants, had at some point decamped to other parties before returning.

The group further stated: “The Presidency is not for somebody suffering from hormonal overdrive bordering on adult pubescence. It requires an individual who is temperate, polished, empathic and democratic in his ways.

“What we have seen of the Rivers state governor is on overbearing Lord of the Manor. One who attacks anybody who does not dance to his tune. How can presidential power be entrusted to a man who abuses his colleagues, who caricatures traditional rulers and make an open show of them? How can our party ever contemplate such an individual whose action borders on anti-democratic principles?

Accirding to Agim, “The Rivers state governor needs to wean himself of his I Too Know (ITK) disposition and realise that democracy is about accommodating others no matter how untenable their positions maybe.”