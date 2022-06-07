Presidency: I’m a unifier, this moment calls for me – Tinubu

National leader and presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has described himself as a unifier and the one the moment in the country calls for.

Addressing special convention, Tuesday evening, Tinubu, who commended other aspirants for conducting what he described as a decent campaign, said the competition will eventually make the party strong.

He asked the delegates to nominate him based on his experience, record of achievements and his ability to deliver good governance.

“Though our tribe and tongue may differ, we must build a united country , premised on equity, fairness and justice. True reform and progress lie not in copying others but in identifying our own opportunities. I have done this in Lagos. I humbly ask you to allow me to use these skills and experiences to advance the nation.

“I come to you with a coherent vision on how to improve our nation such that our schools, industry, agriculture and infrastructure will become the pride of all. Ours shall be a land where all Nigerians will have an equal chance and no one is excluded because of his ethnic background, religious creed, place of origin or social station. We are all Nigerians.

“By this statement, Iseek your help and support to become our party’s nominee and standard bearer in the coming February 2023 elections. To lead Nigerians is a sacred trust, which I do not take lightly or seek selfishly. By giving me the party’s mandate, I hereby makey solemn vow to make Nigeria the best home for its citizens.

“As an indivisible, united country, we shall overcome the destructive forces attempting to steal our destiny. May the triumph of our democratic journey be complete and serve as an exemplar to Africa, our race, and the rest of mankind. We were born for this moment. Let us now make the most of it.”

On his own, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, told the gathering that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has laid foundation for the progress of the country, and if he is given opportunity he will buion the achievements.

“I am running for the office of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because this party has been built well around ideas which we all share.

“I will appeal to you that you elect someone that achievements so far by this administration are consolidated.”

Speaking earlier before the aspirants were asked to speak for two minutes each, the governor of Imo state and Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the Convention, Senator Hope Uzodinma assured that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election would be free, fair and transparent.

According to him, “Our party has always proven opposition wrong and we will proof that today with free, fair and transparent election.”

