Presidency: Kogi Lawmaker backs Tinubu/Shettima ticket as Senate mulls ban on same faith ticket

The Senate is seeking an amendment to section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act to prevent same faith ticket of either Muslim- Muslim or Christian – Christian for President and Vice President of Nigeria by any political party.

If the move sails through, the law will only take effect after the 2023 general elections.

Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West) announced this Sunday at a media parley during which he displayed a draft copy of a bill to that effect to journalists in Abuja.

Adeyemi said the controversy the APC Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket generated in the polity, necessitated the move.

He said to prevent future occurrence, a new sub – section is being proposed to section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act.

“Section 84 of the Principal Act will be amended by inserting a new subsection 3 which will states thus “No political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as Presidential candidate and Vice Presidential candidate after the 2023 election.

“When this is accommodated , it will serve as a guide against any oversight such as this in the future as further occurrences will be deemed as silent policy which is capable of bringing down the fabrics of the Nation “, he said.

The lawmaker said wide range consultations on the need for the amendment had been made with the leadership of the Senate and other colleagues.

While describing the concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over same faith presidential ticket as genuine, he said the broadmindedness and pedigree of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima would allay all such fears being raised .

Tinubu and Shettima, he added, should be assessed based on their pedigrees and not their religious faith or even political party.

“Nigerians should look at the individual candidates contesting for the presidency in 2023 and not the political parties they belong to or religion they practice.

“Based on my conviction, despite the same faith ticket, Tinubu and Shettima are the best for the country come 2023.

“They have demonstrated required capacities, competence and commitment while in office as Executive Governors of Lagos and Borno States separately.

“Asiwaju Tinubu in particular, demonstrated his pan Nigerian disposition with his cabinet composition devoid of tribal or religious sentiments .

“He and Shettima are in actual fact Nigeria candidates that should be voted for,” he said.

The Kogi-born lawmaker lampooned the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for violating the zoning policy of his political party, declaring it is the turn of the South , to produce next president.

He also took a swipe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for believing in street show which, Adeyemi said, cannot in anyway be used to win election.

“His Excellency Peter Obi ought not to have left PDP as required structure for presidential election. Street show or one million man match being displayed by Peter Obi supporters cannot win presidential election “, he said.

Okechukwu carpets Ayu

Meanwhile, Director General Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu has asked the national chairman of the main opposition PDP, Dr. Iyorchiya Ayu, not to blame the ruling party for the crisis rocking PDP.

Okechukwu, a foundation member of the APC, said the crisis had boxed PDP in an irretrievable tight corner.

In a statement released to journalists Sunday in Abuja, Okechukwu regretted that instead of sitting down to address the various challenges confronting their party, the leaders of PDP were busy passing the buck and blaming the APC.

Ayu’s media aide, Simon Imobo’Tswam, had cited posts purportedly credited to APC insinuating that Ayu said he cannot take on a man that cannot father a child and other unprintable innuendos.

Okechukwu dismissed the insinuation that APC was fuelling the PDP crisis and urged Ayu to avoid buck-passing and blame game, adding that doing so amounts to transfer of misplaced aggression.

Okechukwu said: “Methinks that Dr Ayu, being a social scientist is experienced enough to know that once covenant of national integration is breached, it unleashes antithesis of unimaginable proportion naturally on the culprits.

“The PDP national chairman should leave APC out of the confusion he plunged his party into when he deliberately betrayed the South and Governor Nyesom Wike by extension. Blame game and transfer of aggression are not the answer to Ayu’s Odd Consensus.

“Secondly, the duo has reached the odd consensus that Atiku is not likely to win the 2023 presidential election. This is why they rejected the minor palliative of placating Governor Nyesom Wike and others that were hurt by the breach. Otherwise, if they are sure of victory, Ayu could have willingly stepped down long ago, and wait for more juicy slots post 2023 presidential election victory like SGF. Hence close the huge failure fracture starring them in the face consequent upon the betrayal of the South.”

“Thirdly, Ayu and his co-travelers odd consensus heavy reliance to raise votes via fault lines is being blocked by patriots like PDP’s Children, APC’s Northern Governors Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and host of others who reason that it is not fair and just for North to hand over to North.”

‘PDP won’t implode’

But amid the travails facing the party, associates of former Vice President Abubakar have assured that the PDP won’t implode ahead the 2023 polls.

National leadership of Atiku People United (APU), a new independent movement and advocacy group for the former VP, stated this in a statement Sunday in Abuja.

APU is a South-west based movement comprising old and new associates of Atiku, working to deliver winning votes in 2023.

The statement was signed by the PDP South-west secretary and the coordinating leader of APU, Hon Rahman Owokoniran, and Pastor Kayode Jacobs, on behalf of the coordinating leader of APU.

It said the misunderstanding among chieftains of PDP was only a family affair that would be “resolved at the fullness of time.”

It said all those in the middle of the disagreement were critical stakeholders of PDP, “who will be carrying the party flag in one election or the other in 2023. And the very few not directly contesting have major candidates of personal interest in the election.

“The issues at stake are about democratic rights of all concerned and not about fighting for the Soul of the Party. We have no doubts that at the fullest of time, necessary sacrifices will be made to unite the party.

“Those waiting for PDP to implode will wait till eternity, especially the All Progressives Congress and others waiting to reap from the imbroglio.”

The APU said Nigerians were waiting for PDP to rescue the nation from “the irresponsive and irresponsible grip of APC.

“As for us in APU, we are touched by the prayers of average Nigerians and the deep concern shown across the nation, that PDP may be one.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the entire leadership of the Party are not unaware of the expectations of Nigerians and will for no reason disappoint in the responsibility to ensure that APC’s bad memory does not fester and is forever deleted from our political space.”

The group advised the ruling APC to face the crises it has created in the polity on economy, education and security, instead of spending all the time to poach on aggrieved PDP members.

“Soon and very soon, PDP will come out strong and very united to deliver Nigeria from the lackluster governance imposed on Nigerians by Political bandits and lying gangs called APC.

“We will surely unite to unify Nigeria and make our nation strong again,” Rahman Owokoniran enthused.



Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

