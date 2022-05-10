Presidency: Only a woman can rescue Nigeria, deliver good governance – ADC aspirant

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Dr. Ify George Oforkansi has officially declared her interest to contest the party’s ticket, saying only a woman like her can deliver good governance and rescue Nigeria.

Speaking at her official declaration held at the national secretariat of ADC in Abuja, Dr Oforkansi said if given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of Nigeria, she will transform the country from its current status as the world poverty headquarters to the world to a prosperity headquarters.

She said her party, ADC was magnanimous to women by giving them all the party forms for free to encourage them to come also with the aim of producing the first female president in Nigeria.

She also said as a good mother, she will not sit comfortably and watch her own children suffer hunger, maimed and lavish in joblessness.

“If I am allowed to govern our dear country Nigeria as president in 2023, I shall tackle unemployment, find solutions to insecurity, religious tolerance and inculcate women and youth massively into governance,” she added.

Oforkansi further said she has been compelled by the current predicament and the dilapidated condition of the country to run for the presidency to help rebuild the nation, fix the economy to become one of the best in the world.

She promised to boost the education and agricultural sector, oil and gas, health and power sectors as well as harness the country’s natural resources.

According to her “a woman, Flora Shore formed this country, if she should be revived from the grave to see the present condition where her children are dying of hunger, killed and destroyed, various kinds of agitation and what have you, she will surely weep uncontrollable. Only a woman can set this nation on a good course before it is too late.



“I am on a rescue mission, a mission to rebirth Nigeria. The land has drunk enough blood. Only a woman can revive this nation since men have failed to tackle her fundamental problems over the years. We cannot remain fugitives in our own blessed country”

Earlier, the ADC’s national chairman Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, said Nigeria needs a female president to rescue it from its current challenges.

Nwosu since independence, the leadership of the country has been dominated by the men folk, adding that they have failed in delivering democratic dividends.

“Since independence, we have had men. Where has that taken us to? It is time to try women. Tat is why ADC is determined to push women. We have resolved all the encumbrances. Nigeria needs female leadership. Let our sisters,daughters and mothers take on leadership. ADC is ready to support women and produce the frst female president in Nigeria, we are going to do our best to be the frst to put women in Aso Rock”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

