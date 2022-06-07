Presidency: Osinbajo refuses to step down for Tinubu, as Nwajiuba stays away

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has defied all manners of pressures from political leaders, especially from the South-west for him to step down for the former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While one of the presidential aspirants, Felix Nicolas stepped down for the Vice President, seven other aspirants stepped down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Those that withdrawn their ambition in support of Tinubu, include Governor Fayemi of Ekiti state, Jigawa state governor Abubakar Badaru, former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, former Speaker, House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole, Senator Ajayi Boroface and Uju Ohaneyi.

Other aspirants in the race including Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Rotimi Ameachi, Dave Umahi, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Chief Ogbonayan Onu.

Addressing the delegates, Yemi Osinbajo said having been a Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari he will not be learning on the job.

He appealed to the delegates to make the right decision by electing him the candidate of the APC.

Meanwhile, a presidential aspirant, Emeka Nwajiuba, did not show up at the Eagles Square, venue of the primary.

