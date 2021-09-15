Presidency receives, hails Maduka’s medical prowess

The Presidency, on Tuesday, gave thumps up to Dr. Godwin Maduka for his exploits in the field of medicine, with specialization in pain management.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, commended the pain management specialist for his remarkable exploits in medicine.

Maduka is noted for setting up the gigantic Las Vegas Pain Institute in the United States with six medical centers and built the biggest 17 storey medical research facility in his hometown, Umuchukwu in Anambra State.

He is also notable Philanthropist whose Foundation has done remarkably well, in aiding and assisting the less privileged.

Maduka, alongside Rev Dr.Austin Epunam(JP) founder, Sweet Home Africa Humanitarian Foundation, who is also National Champion, OCI Foundation and PR expert, Mr.Alex Nwankwo, were hosted by Adesina at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, September 19.

The OCI Foundation is partnering Maduka’s Foundation, for the “Arm Our Youths Health Campaign”

The visit took place prior ahead of the NYSC- NCS- OCI Foundation’s One Day Seminar in Abuja scheduled for October 19.

Speaking during the visit, Dr.Maduka recalled how he met President Muhammadu Buhari in the United States when he hosted top Nigerian diaspora professionals.

According to him, he reciprocated Mr. President’s invitation to come home to invest and support good governance through the Head of Nigeria’s Diaspora Commission, Hon.Abike Dabiri

Speaking on his guber bid, Maduka said the people of Anambra State are in search of one who can deliver dividends of democracy to them.

He noted that he will not allow party politics to limit his vision and mission for the people of the State.

Maduka is the governorship candidate of the Accord party in the Anambra state governorship election.

The election holds on November 6, 2021.

Dr. Maduka had lately engaged in broad consultations with top Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion, to proffer ways to move the nation forward and Anambra state in particular.

Before his visit to the Presidential Villa, he was also guest of Anambra top businessman, Arthur Eze at his Abuja residence, which had in attendance Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.