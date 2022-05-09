Presidency: Senate President Ahmed Lawan picks N100m forms

President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, has joined the league of chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting the presidential ticket of the party.

A group led by a chieftain of the party from the South-east region, Sam Nkire, obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Yobe born politician.

Speaking with newsmen Monday in Abuja after paying the N100 million Naira fee, Nkire said Senator Lawan is in the contest to win.

“We are here you can see beside and behind me Senators and senior members businessmen and politicians who are members of the All Progressives Congress and some other Nigerians who want a new president.”

When asked on the reason they want the Senate President as Buhari’s successor, Nkire said: “National stability is one. A president that we are bringing for the Nigerian people is a Nigerian president, not an Ibo president, not a Fulani president, not a Yoruba president. But a Nigerian president who we have watched and see that there would be no other candidate that will be so level-headed and someone who has the feeling of the poor Nigerians.

“We are not here on our own, we have his backing. Even though friends and brothers contributed to purchase this form for him but he has given us the go ahead.”

On the issue of zoning he said: “Let me tell you, you’re a journalist not a politician. Every politician is in politics to win. It is PDP that is driving us to do this. We have say so. But we don’t want PDP to take the government from us. If you give the position to a southerner and PDP gives to a northerner, APC will go into the wilderness and we are not ready to go into the wilderness.”

