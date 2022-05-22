Presidency: South-east APC aspirants agree to back consensus aspirant 

All the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-east region have all agreed to accept anyone chosen as a consensus aspirant among them.

In a communique released after a meeting at Senator Rochas Okorocha’s residence Sunday in Abuja, the APC presidential aspirants expressed their commitments to align with any of the south-east aspirants that is accepted by and chosen by other Nigerians to fly the APC flag.

The aspirants include; Ogbonnaya Onu, Sen. Ken. Nnamani, Barr Mrs Uju Ken Ohanenye, Governor Dave Umahi, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Sen. Rochas Okorocha

The communique read: “That the President of the federal republic of Nigeria and the All Progressive Congress and its National Working Committee as well as the teaming members of the party are commended by the entire people of the south-east on their avowed commitment to the unity of Nigeria and the inclusion of all parts of Nigeria in the governance architecture of the country.

“That we commend all Nigerians who are committed to the Nigerian project by the whole hearted support of the aspiration of the south-east to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023.

“That in furtherance of these commitment all aspirants here commits to align with any of the south-east aspirants that is accepted by and chosen by other Nigerians to fly the APC flag.”

