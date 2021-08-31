Presidency tasks FAAN to improve passengers, customers experiences

The Presidency has urged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to up its ante in service delivery across airports in the country and ensure passengers and airport users receive prompt and adequate attentions in order to achieve government desired goals in airports development.

It said FAAN must continuously position itself as a customer-centered sensitive organisation and realised that customers are needed to sustain the running of the country’s airport businesses.

National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM in the Presidency, Madam Nnenna Akajemeli, who spoke at the unveiling of the reviewed Integrated Service Charter of FAAN in Lagos urged the airports management agency to properly position their services, affirming that they will make more profits and deliver effectively on the mandate of the assigned task given to them by Mr. President.

Madam Nnenna explained that that the ‘’unveiling of the reviewed FAAN Service Charter to all its stakeholders marks a significant step towards service improvement in the Authority’’.

She said ‘’The suggestion to provide at all airports an adequate functional complaints/grievance redress mechanism with a Complaint Desk Officer assigned specifically to handle the complaints has been incorporated.’’

Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu noted that airport operation and management is a collaboratory assignment and urged passengers and users to work towards achieving a common goal to ensure better customer experience and satisfaction at the airports.