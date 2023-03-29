Presidency: Tinubu’s victory a befitting 71st birthday gift – APC govs 

Serving governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the aiges of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described the recent emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect as a befitting birthday gift.

In a birthday anniversary tribute signed Wednesday in Abuja, by the forum’s chairman and Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, said the APC governors are confident in Tinubu’s ability and also proud of his accomplishments.

The statement said Tinubu’s patriotism, nationalism, boldness and courage have been acknowledged by the majority of Nigerians.

“The Progressive Governor’s Forum join millions of Nigerians and other Well wishers in congratulating our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President Elect, on his 71st birthday. We wish you a happy birthday as well as, multitude more, in the future.

“This year’s birthday is coming shortly after Nigerians have freely and enthusiastically mandated you to lead our country. Your patriotism, nationalism, boldness and courage have been acknowledged by the majority.

“It is a befitting birthday tribute that you are Nigeria’s next President, and even while you are taking a much needed time to reflect on all that need to be done, your vision of a Nigeria that shall take its place of pride among the comity of nation is resonating with all.

“As you celebrate today, we join in praying for a more prosperous future for your good self, the family and indeed our nation.

“We are confident in your ability and also proud of your accomplishments.”

