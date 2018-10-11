Presidency to Obasanjo, Atiku : You will lose together

The Presidency has dismissed the endorsement given by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to his former lieutenant, Atiku Abubakar as a non-event, saying it was least surprised by Obasanjo’s somersault and U-turn.

In a statement, the President’s SSA media, Garba Shehu said the endorsement in Abeokuta at a press conference was a well-rehearsed theatre.

“They will lose together. Listening to the prepared statement of the former President after the meeting showed the usual ego trip and “I know it all” character of Chief Obasanjo”, Shehu said.

“In the first place, we dare to say that a pompous statement from the former President advising Nigerians on a vote against President Buhari is the best recommendation that can come at this time.

“It also betrayed a lack of understanding of today’s politics which is about good governance. “The country voted for change in 2015 and a leader that ensures good governance which only President Buhari and the APC can provide. “Bent on these laudable goals, we will not allow ourselves to be distracted.

“We are busy on various national issues including the restructuring and the diversification of the economy, fighting corruption, terrorism and other threats to national security; increasing the availability of electric power, improving education, health, and providing long-delayed infrastructure – roads, rail, airports and so forth.