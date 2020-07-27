Presidency turning truth on its head over Southern Kaduna killings – MBF

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has decried a statement by the Presidency describing the ongoing crisis in Southern Kaduna as “politically motivated and hinged on banditry, prosecuted along ethnic and religious factors.”

Appraising the content of the statement that was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the Forum said “is rather unfortunate and tragic that those who should stop the horrifying human carnage would attempt to turn the truth on its head.”

In a statement issued by the National President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus and made available to Blueprint Sunday, the Forum said “For over two months now, Southern Kaduna has been consistently reduced to a gloomy cynosure of barbaric killings that have culminated into loss of lives and destruction of many communities, including kidnappings, among other criminal activities by terrorists.”

“For the Presidency to issue such a statement when hundreds of people have been asininely slaughtered and thousands sacked from their homes and now in Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps shows that it is either ignorant of the reality on ground or have chosen to toe the path of falsehood.

“The ongoing bloodshed in Southern Kaduna has been characterised with decimation of both the populace and communities strictly for conquest and occupation. From Chikun to Birnin Gwari, from Kachia to Sanga, the bloody signature of massive killings are there for all to see.

“Many communities in Southern Kaduna have been sacked and several hundreds of innocent citizens killed, with increasing spates of attacks threatening the security of the area.

“The criminalisation of self-defence by government has turned Southern Kaduna people into easy targets for terrorist herdsmen to gruesomely murder and destroy many communities. The recent killings of no fewer than 12 persons in Kafanchan on Friday night and last weekend gruesome murder of 38 people in Southern Kaduna within a span of four days is a pointer that the area is becoming the nation’s dark axis of death that has attracted national and global outrage.

“Against the backdrop of these vicious attacks, the Forum calls on President Buhari to fully discharge his responsibility and protect not only besieged communities in Kaduna state, but also under attacks that are mostly in the Middle Belt region.

“We call on the military to ensure they do not take sides with invading terrorist herdsmen forces that are leaving trails of blood and gloom as they engage in deadly attacks on Southern Kaduna and other Middle Belt communities.”

Related

No tags for this post.