Presidency: We’ll support Obi’s effort to recover LP’s mandate in court – Group 

Obizi Obidient Family (OOF), a team of supporters of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the recently concluded 2023 poll, Wednesday, hailed his move to challenge the outcome of the election legally.

OOF, which comprises all LP members in Awka South II state constituency, at a general homecoming party held at Nibo, Awka South local government area, Anambra state capital, assured Obi that their commitment and support for him to reclaim what they tagged: “his stolen mandate.”

The group also pledged to maintain solid relationship with other elected states and National Assembly members under LP with a view to ensuring that they do not fail on their campaign promises and general party manifesto.

Speaking at the occasion, the LP chairman in Awka South II constituency, Hon. Alex Okoyeugha, said they were optimistic that the judiciary is still the hope of common man and would as a result, make Nigerians happy by ruling in Obi’s favour.

Okoyeugha said with Obi as president and the likes of Senator Victor Umeh Senator-elect, Anambra Central, and Professor Lillian Orogbu, member-elect for Awka North and South federal constituency, and others, Nigeria would be transformed beyond expectations in shortest period of time.

