Presidency: Will Kwankwaso join the race?

As a series of presidential contenders continued to surface, coupled with double-dealings, schemings that may clearly be seen as a build-up for the 2023 general elections, contrary to mere insinuations of the possible emergence of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso in the coming days, I’m still at loose on whether the former governor of Kano State will aspire to be president or otherwise.

With the declarations of Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu, Sen. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, gov. Yahya Bello, ex-governor of Imo State, Owella Rochas Okorocha and more, one needs to ask as to where lies Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition. Though, the fortune seems very much little for someone to decide on whom might luck runs to him in the next general elections. I’m deeply amazed that I had to believe that Kwankwaso may not necessarily get involved in 2023 presidential race.

The sudden rise of numerous presidential hopefuls must no doubt led many to await Kwankwaso’s emergence. One might eventually posit that, if not now, when will Kwankwaso announce his interest in the 2023 presidential seat? Regardless of the fact that there is still enough time for this revelation, but to me the atmosphere seems right now. Or Is Kwankwaso desirous of his will to be the country’s leader? Has Kwankwaso abandoned his presidential bid? Will Kwankwaso keep his focus solely on Kano State gubernatorial election?

Recall that Kano gubernatorial election was one of the main reasons that prompted Kwankwaso to dump the APC. Or more so. Is Kwankwaso of the opinion of power shift to the south? Does his silence suggest a tacit approval of power rotation? Most importantly, a politician like Eng. Rabi’u Kwankwaso, one would have expected at this time to know the fate of Kwankwaso in 2023? Kwankwaso with dogged potentialities, meritorious and vigorous determination, I believed, his declaration will no doubt give directions as to what the 2023 elections might unfold.

A politician of Kwankwaso’s calibre shouldn’t leave his enthusiastic admirers in the dark while activities towards the 2023 elections are daily gathering momentum. Senator Kwankwaso’s failure to utter even a spew about his political future in 2023 will definitely continue to riddle the pundits’ political permutations. Also, there’s still rumours that Kwankwaso may dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and served as a running mate to would-be APC candidate. Hearsays heard that Kwankwaso may decamp to All Progressives Congress and vie for Vice Presidential seat with Professor Yemi Osinbajo. This may actually happen if Tinubu agrees to drop his presidential bid.

Abbas Datti,

Kano

