Presidency: ‘You’re the best,’ governor Yahaya backs Fayemi to fly APC ticket

Gombe state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has pledged the support of the entire Gombe delegates and government for the presidential ambition of Ekiti state Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr John Kayode Fayemi.

In a statement released by the spokesman of Kayode Fayemi Campaign Team, Femi Ige, Thursday in Abuja, said Governor Inuwa Yahaya who received the campaign team of the Ekiti State Governor led by former Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Gombe, explained that with with governor Fayemi’s deep knowledge as the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, “he’s undeniably the best among the presidential aspirants who have been here and we will back you to the end,”

Continuing, governor Yahaya said: “Fayemi has widely aknoledged experience, energy capacity, and deep knowledge. These are the qualities we need at this critical moment in Nigeria. My brother Fayemi, you have our support because we are convinced that Nigeria needs you. I have been encouraged by your consensus building capabilities and I personally encouraged you to step out for the big job and I’m happy that you have taken up the challenge.

Responding according to the statement, the Ekiti state governor thanked the Gombe governor and the delegates for the reception, promising not to take the endorsement and the love shown to him for granted.

Fayemi hinged the core program of his government if elected on Security, Economy, Energy and Job Creation.

The presidential aspirants said: “Any government who can successfully tackle this would have succeeded in bringing happiness to our country, discourage the urge to secede and address our perennial problem of youth restiveness. I believe I have the education, the energy, the capacity and the knowledge to tackle this myriad of problems” the governor added.

Continuing, Fayemi said he may not be the richest among the aspirants but “history has shown us that the richest or children of the richest has never ruled Nigeria.

“Tafawa Balewa was a teacher, Shagari an headmaster, Obasanjo had no money when he left prison, Umar Yar’Adua was a university teacher, Jonathan had no shoe and of course we know the background of our current president. What Nigeria needs now are education, capacity, energy, experience which I have in abundance.

“Nigeria needs a president who will make the Onitsha feel comfortable in Sokoto and the Kano man to feel at home in Ibadan or Awka. I feel this best describes me and I promise not to let you down” he added.

