President AirbusAirbus Africa assures aerospace technologies to impact on economic devt

Africa and Middle East, Mikhail Houari has assured that the White paper analyses the role of aerospace technologies in sectors with the greatest possible impact on social and economic development including manufacturing and industrialisation, civil aviation, agriculture, healthcare and humanitarian assistance.

The president gave thr assurancr yesterday when it released, The great enabler :Aerospace in Africa , a white paper on the role of aerospace technologies and their impact on socio-economic development in Africa.

He explained that the extensive report looks at how different segments of the industry can address a core set of challenges on the continent by: increasing access to healthcare; enhancing food security by making African agriculture more competitive and sustainable; promoting education, training and innovation among others .

He further said it will empower businesses with innovative products and solutions; and breaking down barriers to the movement of people and goods across Africa.

The report was officially launched at a special summit convening African government officials, policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, intergovernmental bodies and multilateral development organisations in Toulouse, France.

According to him, “The aerospace industry offers solutions to many of the socio-economic challenges Africa is facing on the path to sustainable development.

“A paradigm shift from thinking about aerospace as an isolated industry to a key enabler of socio-economic change is necessary to realise its benefits for a prosperous future.

“That is what this white paper is aiming at, by highlighting different ways in which aerospace technology can support social and economic development in Africa,”

The white paper analyses the role of aerospace technologies in sectors with the greatest possible impact on social and economic development including manufacturing and industrialisation, civil aviation, agriculture, healthcare and humanitarian assistance

“The report also stresses the need for clear government policies to harness the power of aerospace technology, concluding with key recommendations on human capital development,partnerships and financing,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.