President Beach Volleyball Cup: Omiguard oust KADA Kings as Customs girls retain Cup

Team Omiguard defeated the hosts and defending champions, Kada Kings in two straight sets to emerge champions of the third President Beach Volleyball Cup.

Nigeria Customs Service female team defeated Adamawa Queens also in two straight sets to win the female category for the third consecutive time as the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna was agog for the five days that the tourney lasted.

The male and female winning teams went home with a giant trophy, a volleyball and cash prize of N150,000 each, while the runners-up went home with a trophy and cash prize of N120,000 each.

Nigeria Immigration Services settled for the bronze medal in the male category, as another paramilitary team, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) won the female bronze medal. Both teams won s trophy and N100,000 cash prize.

In the U-19 boys category, hosts Kada Kings defeated Borno state to win a giant trophy, cash prize of N120,000 and a ball, as the runners-up went home with a trophy and N100,000 cash prize, while third placed Nile University Abuja carted away N80,000 and a trophy.

Rubicon defeated Pro-Spikers to win the U-19 girls category, a cash prize of N120,000, a trophy and a ball. Runners-up, Pro Spikers won N100,000 and a trophy, while hosts, Kada Princess was third winning a trophy and N80,000.