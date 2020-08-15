President sacks Minister over ‘misconduct’

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday fired a minister over alleged misconduct.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda.

Sibanda said that Fortune Chasi had been fired as Minister of Energy and Power Development and replaced by Soda Zhemu,

Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North.

Chasi was fired according to law as his conduct of government business had become incompatible with the president’s expectations, Sibanda said.

He becomes the third fired minister since the new government took office in 2018, after ex-tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira in August 2019 and ex-health minister Obadiah Moyo in July this year.

