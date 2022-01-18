Presidential amnesty begins training of 400 ex-agitators

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has commenced its special Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) training programme with 400 ex-agitators.

PAP’s Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) sent the pioneer delegates to the Bradama International Skills Work Limited in Agadagba-Obon, Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo state.

Dikio, who inaugurated the programme, Monday, said the deployment was in line with the promise he made to the ex-agitators in the New Year.

Dikio in a statement signed by his Special Adviser Media, Neotaobase Egbe, urged the beneficiaries to see it as another opportunity to create a future of economic prosperity for themselves.

He explained that the TEM scheme was a well-thought out training model which would equip the beneficiaries with the necessary skills and provide a sustainable means of livelihood for them.

Dikio, who challenged the delegates to avoid any conduct that would derail their participation in the seven-month training programme, restated his commitment of bringing sustained peace and economic prosperity to the region.

Earlier in his remarks, PAP’s Head of Reintegration, Alfred Kemepado, said there were numerous employment opportunities for persons found worthy in character and learning after the training.

Kemepado explained that while some of the beneficiaries would be employed at the Bradama International Skills Work Limited as part of the TEM agreement, others would have the opportunity to work in multinational companies.