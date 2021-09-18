Presidential aspirant, Olusegun Bamgbose, is dead

National coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, and leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Barr. Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq.

Bamgbose died in the early hours of Friday after a brief illness.

One of his close friends and business associate, Steve Ikechi, confirmed the sad news.

Bamgbose was the senior director of God’s Own Chambers, a legal team based in Aba, Abia state.

He had also declared his interest in running for the 2023 presidential election under the aegis of the NNPP.

