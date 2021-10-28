Presidential clinic jerks up State House budget to N40bn

Plan for construction of 14 – bed presidential clinic at the State House in Abuja, has jerked up its budget for 2022 fiscal year to N40biilion which is more than twice that of N17.5 billion 2020 budget.

The clinic as stated by the State House Permanent Secretary, Umar Tijjani, is to cost N21bllion and already awarded to the construction giant, Julius Berger Plc.

Curiously, while the budget is still under consideration, ground breaking for construction of the clinic is slated for Monday next week (November 1, 2021).

Idea on construction of the clinic as explained by the Permanent Secretary during budget defence session with the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, was mooted in 2012 during the Goodluck Jonathan Presidency.

The Permanent Secretary in his presentation said N21 billion budgeted for the 14 – bed Clinic is meant for both physical infrastructure and grade A medical equipment.

“Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN) will construct the VIP clinic and the physical construction will start on November 1, 2021 and the commissioning will be done on December 31, 2022,” he said.

He added that the presidential plinic will contain 14-bed facilities with total area 2700 square meters.

The Clinic has underground facilities, first floor, two number operating Theatres, two number executive suites, two VIP, 2 isolation and one number of six-bed isolation area in the building.

Laboratory, healing garden, Pharmacy and X-ray facilities according to him, are also envisioned for the clinic.

He said, “Most of the preminary work has been concluded , Mr President has approved the project. We have gone to Bureau of Public Procurement to get Certificate of no Objection.”

He explained to the committee that JBN was picked as the contractor for security reason, having built the edifice and maintained it since 1990.

The Clinic he explained further, will also be open to other Africa countries for medical services.

But, one of the members of the committee, Senator Nicolas Tofowomo (PDP Ondo South), expressed dissatisfaction with the failure of the Permanent Secretary of State House to show the committee pictorial view of the hospital.

However, some other members of the committee led by the Chairman, Senator Danjuma La’ah (PDP Kaduna Central), commended the initiative of the federal government for the construction and equipping of the Presidential wing of state House clinic which will be delivered on December 31, 2022.