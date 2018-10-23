Presidential committee trains 500 teachers in Borno

The Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative (PCNI) yesterday

began a five-day capacity building training for 500 teachers in Borno

state.

Speaking at the opening of the training in Maiduguri, PCNI’s Vice

Chairman, Tijjani Tumsa, said the exercise was designed to address

challenges facing the education sector caused by the Boko Haram

insurgency.

He explained that teachers would be exposed to modern teaching

techniques; safety and security tips as well as psychological support.

Tumsa said: “This is the second batch of beneficiaries of the training

exercise to strengthen the capacity of teachers in teaching

techniques, safety and security measures in school’s environment and

trauma counselling.’’

He noted that training was imperative to check the spate of

examination failure, encourage academic excellence as well as science

and technology development.

According to him, some 500 teachers were trained under the first batch

of the programme in Borno, while over 1, 000 others benefited from the

training exercise in Adamawa and Yobe states.

Tumsa said that the programme was implemented in collaboration with

the University of Maiduguri.

Also commenting, Shettima Kullima, the Chairman, Borno State Universal

Basic Education Board (SUBEB), described the exercise as ‘timely’.

Kulluma said the exercise would go a long way to address challenges

bedevilling the basic education sector in the state.

The SUBEB boss, who was represented by Ali Dogo, said that some

teachers had either been killed or abducted, while 520 schools and

over 5, 000 classrooms were destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents in

the state.

