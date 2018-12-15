Presidential debate: Buhari/Osinbajo ticket, best option in 2019, says Group

The Patriotic Conscience for New Nigeria, a civil society organization, has lauded the performance of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the Vice Presidential debate which held in Abuja on Friday.

In a statement made available to press and signed by its national coordinator, Salisu Mohammed Sani, the group stated that the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket remains the best option for Nigeria given the myriads of achievements the present administration has recorded in the past three years.

“From the performance of the Vice President, it becomes obvious that Nigeria is indeed on the path to greatness when compared to the 16 inglorious years of PDP misrule that indeed set the country back for donkey years.”

The group further said for the PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi to state that “Nigeria is in the current situation because of lack of jobs, and Atiku Abubakar is a man that could deliver on this and bring Nigeria out of the misery if elected”, is most uncharitable.

Accirding to the group, it is a clear indication that Peter Obi is either ignorant of the ignoble role Atiku Abubakar played in ruining the economy of Nigeria between 1999 – 2007 while he was vice president and head of the economic management team”

“For Peter Obi to assume that Atiku Abubakar can deliver and bring Nigeria out of its economic misery is nothing but an indication that history is indeed in short supply and how gullible he thinks Nigerians are. This is on the heels that Nigerians are in the know of the atrocities committed against Nigeria by Atiku Abubakar who as head of the Economic management team enriched his pocket and that of his cronies.”

“Peter Obi would want to tell Nigerians why former president Olusegun Obasanjo fell out with Atiku Abubakar between 2003 and 2007 when he, Obasanjo realized how Atiku Abubakar abused the trust reposed in him by engaging in acts inimical to the progress of Nigeria.

“Perhaps the recent statement by former president Olusegun Obasanjo that “If I support Atiku for a political office other than the one I supported him in the past when I did not know him, maybe, but not now that I know him, God will not forgive me.”

“To therefore, imagine that the same man who is renowned for questionable means and was in power for eight years in now suddenly the messiah that Nigeria needs beats common sense. It goes further to corroborate the fact the Atiku/Obi ticket is not in tandem with present realities either by omission or commission which the true enemies of Nigeria are. This debate has indeed confirmed the true motives of the agents of the PDP that sees Nigeria as their cash cow that must be milked to death, to say the least.”

The Patriotic Conscience for New Nigeria reiterated the need for Nigerians to look beyond the deceitful product that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is trying to sell to members of the unsuspecting public.

“A leopard cannot change its skin. The worst years in the annals Nigeria were from 1999 to 2015, and this much can be verified by the discerning mind and those that have the interest of the country at heart.”

“Since 2015, when President Muhammadu Buhari assumed leadership of the country, Nigeria has witnessed phenomenal growth and development. This much was corroborated by the brilliant outing of vice president Yemi Osinbajo in the vice presidential debate where he reeled out the numerous achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration. For instance, Nigeria’s SMEs have grown consistently since the administration came on board, with several policies specifically targeted at SMEs at several institutions currently underway.”

“We are therefore not surprised with the illogical postulations of Peter Obi whose history is akin to that of a salesman who would go the extra mile to sell a product to members of the unsuspecting public to make ends meet not minding whose ox is gored. But Nigerians are wiser and not fooled by the antics of “businessmen” who see things from the prism of their selfish interest.”

“The Patriotic Conscience for New Nigeria is of the opinion that the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket is in the interest of Nigeria and capable of leading Nigeria to the promised land and the best option for 2019″ they emphasised.