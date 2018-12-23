Presidential election: Ayade has no reason to work against Buhari- Ndoma Egba

The board chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, has said that it will amount to ingratitude for the Cross Rivers governor, Ben Ayade not to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019.

Speaking at an interactive session with newsmen Sunday in Abuja, Ndoma Egba challenged governor Ayade that it is the time to reciprocate all the love President Buhari has shown to him and the entire state.

The APC senatorial candudate said Cross River state at a time was a paradise under Donald Duke governor “when we had the Cattle Ranch and the Mountain Range. But it was still under the PDP administration that the paradise was lost.

“So, we know that President Buhari and governor have a good relationship and it is for that reason that Cross River remain the only state that the President Buhari has visited twice. That meant that the President has always shown love to the son of the land who is the governor. This is the time for the Governor to reciprocate that love to the President because his election comes first.

“We will see the genuineness of that on the day of the President’s election. It is now pay back time for my Governor. The President has always shown you love. Now, you reciprocate that love. He showed you love inspite of not belonging to his party. So, Show him love inspite of not belong to your party too.”

When asked about the chances of APC in Cross Rivers and Niger Delta at large, Ndoma Egba said the region used to be a PDP traditional zone when it had one of tbeir sons (Goodluck Jonathan) contesting for President.

“But today, we don’t have that situation and we don’t have anybody who is contesting from that zone. The two major candidates are from the same region. So, that sentiment will not be there. Take the example of Cross River state. In 2015, President Buhari got a paltry 28,000 votes and inspite of the low level of support, see what he has done for Cross River. Cross River remain the only state that he has visited twice. The state is well represented in government.

“We have the Chief Justice of Nigeria even though he is not a politician. You can’t run away from the fact that he became Chief Justice under President Buhari, but anything could have happened. The Head of Service of the Federation is from Cross River state, the Auditor General of the Federation is from that state, the Minister of the Niger Delta, the Chairman, NDDC, the Special Adviser on Prosecution are all from that state in addition to Chairmen of boards, all for a paltry 28,000.

“What was the record under PDP? The best we ever had as a state under the PDP was when we had Kanu Agabi as Minister and Senator Liyel Imoke as Special Adviser. These are arguments that will be taken to the field in Cross River. It will be the height of ingratitude for any Cross Riverian not to vote for President Buhari and it will be uncharitable ingratitude.”

