2023 presidential election: Join hands with Tinubu to re-build Nigeria – APC support groups urge Atiku, Obi, others

The director – general of Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG), Engr (Dr) Kailani Muhammad, has appealed to the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar , Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi and sixteen others who lost in the February 25 Presidential elections to join hand with the winner , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to rebuild the country.

Muhammad while speaking at a victory lunch and Prayer for the President-Elect and his vice, Kashim Shettima attended by party members and leaders of APC Support Groups on Wednesday, said that Asiwaju Tinubu won the election convincingly.

He appealed to them to instead of going to court to waste time and resources, channeled their energy toward nation building by supporting the President-elect to build a stable nation that would benefit all irrespective of political affiliations.

He commended Support Groups for their role in the victory of the party in the Presidential elections, saying they will be accommodated in the incoming government.

He however, urged party members to ensure APC governorship and House of Assembly candidates emerge victorious in the rescheduled March 18 elections.

Also speaking, the Convener of the event and Chairman, NDA Mariners Nigeria Limited, Ambassador Mohammed Ugonoh, described Asiwaju Tinubu as an achiever, adding that he will replicate his achievements in Lagos State at the national level.

Ugonoh who is an Executive Member, ABAT/Shettima Progressives & Amalgamated APC Support Groups said the President-Elect has a record of harnessing human resources.

He said “I have been following your political philosophy over the last couple of years and respect how you have made leaders and built bridges across the country with competence and objectivity guiding your decision.

“Your capacity and that of your Vice-president, Kashim Shettima is not in doubt and the good people of Nigeria are trusting that you and your team would provide the much needed direction towards a new Nigeria.”

