Presidential polls: Group hails Nigerians for making right choice

The Northern Nigeria Christian Professors Forum (NNCPF) has congratulated President elect- Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his victory at the February 25 presidential election.

The forum also commended Nigerians for making the right choice at the poll.

The congratulations was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen by the President of the forum, Professor Katuka Yaki in Kaduna.

Professor Katuka said that Asiwaju/ Shetima combination is the face of quality leadership that Nigerians needs.

He affirmed that the resounding victory will replicate Tinubu’s giant strides he recorded in Lagos and will rekindle hope to build a better Nigeria where peace, religious tolerance and prosperity shall reign.

He also tasked other presidential candidates to see the victory of Tinubu as the making of God, since our maker has the final say on all political activities of mankind.

He however, frowns at involvement of religious leaders in politics.

“It is very shameful that religious leaders are being used as incited candles to educate, preach and dictates their congregations in different media routes, Instead of preaching against political lunacy, irresponsibility and primordial political life style.” he added.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

